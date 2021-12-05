Springdale man pleads guilty to federal counterfeiting charge

A Washington County man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to one count of manufacturing counterfeit currency.

Jaycob Luke Anderson, 27, of Springdale pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to the charge, which stemmed from his arrest last December in North Little Rock on charges of forgery and drug delivery.

Anderson appeared at the hearing by videoconference from the detention facility where he is being held. Miller appeared by videoconference from the federal courthouse in Helena-West Helena. Anderson's attorney, Tamera Lee Deaver with the federal public defender's office in Little Rock, was present in the courtroom as was Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris.

Harris said that on Dec. 29, 2020, about 10:48 p.m., North Little Rock police attempted to stop Anderson -- who was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe -- for reckless driving near Bishop Lindsey Avenue and North Cypress Street, resulting in a chase that ended about a mile later at 1300 North Hills Blvd.

"At the intersection of Bishop Lindsey and Locust, the Tahoe ran the traffic light and almost hit a vehicle," Harris said. "While continuing the flee, the Tahoe almost struck two other vehicles at 13th St. and Locust."

Harris said that once the Anderson approached the area of 1300 North Hills Blvd., his vehicle ran into a grassy area, through a ditch and into a parking lot where she said he continued to flee from police, running through ditches and circling through parking lots at about 30 miles per hour. She said Anderson then stopped the Tahoe in an office park at 1309 North Hills Blvd., got out and fled on foot.

"The driver, later identified as Jaycob Anderson, ran through the business and out the back door, where officers were able to take him into custody," Harris said.

Harris said police saw Anderson toss a bag behind the Tahoe that contained what appeared to be ecstasy and methamphetamine. Authorities also discovered a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in Anderson's front pocket. A search of the Tahoe turned up two laptop computers, two printers, a computer modem, wires, keyboards and printing paper.

"These items can be used to manufacture counterfeit currency," she said. "Officers also located printed counterfeit currency in a black backpack that also contained the defendant's parole information and his wife's identification and pay stubs."

"Did you listen to the statement given by the U.S. attorney?" Miller asked Anderson.

"Yes, sir," Anderson replied.

"Was the statement accurate?" Miller asked.

"Yes, sir," Anderson said.

Do you understand the nature of the charge against you and the maximum penalty that you face?" Miller asked.

Again, Anderson answered affirmatively.

Upon sentencing, Anderson could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the offense.

Anderson is also facing state charges in five separate cases related to three arrests between Sept. 30, 2020, and May 3, according to court documents from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Lonoke County Circuit Court and Jacksonville District Court.

In Pulaski County, court documents indicated that Anderson is facing charges of forgery, fleeing, drug delivery and drug possession in three separate open cases. In Lonoke County, court documents indicated that he is facing felony charges of forgery and fleeing there, and in Jacksonville District Court, records indicate that he is also facing forgery, fleeing and drug possession charges.