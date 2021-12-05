Sections
Teacher residency program is new pathway to Arkansas state licensure

‘Grow-your-own’ initiative touted by Cynthia Howell | Today at 4:44 a.m.
Ginger Osburn, a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith assistant professor, talks with students training to be teachers during class at a professional development school housed within Central Elementary in Van Buren in this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo. The students, then seniors, were taking courses required before they moved on to internships, also called student teaching. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Almost one of every two new teachers hired last school year by Arkansas' public school systems was not a completer of a teacher education preparation program.

The gap between the number of newly hired public school teachers and the number of those hires who have completed traditional and nontraditional teacher-preparation programs is causing state leaders to develop new ways to get teachers "Day 1 ready" for classroom work.

To that end the new Arkansas Teacher Residency Program is rolling out.

Starting as soon as 2022 and growing over time, the teacher residency initiative will provide high school and/or college students who are interested in teaching careers with opportunities to take educator-preparation courses at their high schools and/or at nearby two-year community colleges before finishing a bachelor's degree from a four-year college.

Along with taking courses, the program calls for those who want to be a teacher to work in either full- or part-time paid school positions.

The candidates -- who may start as tutors, bus

