Work on stretch of I-430 to close lanes overnight through Friday

Continued work on a section of Interstate 430 in Pulaski County will require overnight lane closings through Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Starting Monday, the middle and outside southbound lanes between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Wednesday, weather permitting.

The middle and outside northbound lanes will be closed in the same location and during the same hours daily through Friday, also weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor working on improvements to Cantrell Road to remove safety platforms, overhangs and shielding from the Cantrell Road overpass, the department said. They also will allow a contractor working on a project to improve I-430 to place a layer of latex modified concrete and install overhead signs in the southbound lanes of the I-430 bridge over the Arkansas River.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said.