Authorities say pilot found dead after plane crash

GLENWOOD -- A pilot was found dead when searchers in Arkansas discovered the wreckage of a single-engine plane that had disappeared, officials said Sunday.

The Arkansas State Police said pilot Vernon Hampton of Clarksville was the lone occupant of the plane.

State police said they were notified at about 10 p.m. Friday that an aircraft had been expected to land at Clarksville Municipal Airport but was overdue. The plane's last known location was in the area near Trap Mountain west of Hot Springs.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from an airport in Minden, La.

Search crews located the crash site Saturday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board said the wreckage of the Cessna 182 was found near the unincorporated community of Bonnerdale in Hot Spring County.

The crash site, between Glenwood and Hot Springs, is on the southeastern edge of the Ouachita National Forest, about 65 miles southwest of Little Rock.