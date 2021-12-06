Comedian Jim Gaffigan bringing tour to North Little Rock in March

Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced additional tour dates for his latest tour, including a North Little Rock stop in March.

Tickets for The Fun Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the March 31 show at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, according to a news release from the arena.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, and two-time New York Times best selling author, the release states.

He was one of the top ten comedians, according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, and his ninth comedy special, Comedy Monster, will be released on December 21 on Netflix, according to the release.

Ticket prices range from $39.75 to $79.75 plus service charges.

Face coverings are recommended for attendees, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Simmons Bank Arena Box office.











