DEAR HELOISE: With the holiday season coming on, some people might be thinking of buying a pet for a loved one, but let me warn you and your readers about buying an animal online from anyone.

An animal may look cute, healthy and make you smile the moment you see them, but all too often they are the product of inbreeding, or have worms or other parasites. They may never have been socialized or received proper nutrition or vaccinations.

My wife and I tried to adopt a sweet little Yorkie we saw online. The breeder assured us that the dog was healthy and very playful. Since the breeder was in a different state, we communicated by email and phone. After agreeing on a price, the breeder promised to send us our Yorkie. But after two weeks we called and asked where our dog was. After all, we'd put down a sizable down payment and wanted our dog. The breeder said the dog had a cold and he wanted to wait until the dog was well again. We offered to drive to the breeder's address and pick up our dog, but they discouraged that idea.

Then they claimed our dog needed to be tested for heartworms. It was one thing after another until they no longer took our calls. A week later their phone number was disconnected. We never got our dog. We spent several hundred dollars, but maybe we were lucky. We met a couple who went through something similar with another breeder in a different state, but they got their dog. It was sick, underweight and died two weeks after it arrived.

There are honest, hardworking breeders who would never mistreat an animal or cheat anyone. But we found out that it's best to get an animal from a local breeder or, better yet, a local shelter. There are thousands of dogs and cats looking for a good, loving home.

-- Jordan and Grace B., Tulsa

DEAR READERS: Gift wrap ideas:

• Sheet music

• A colorful bandana

• Silk scarf

• A map

• A receiving blanket for a baby shower

DEAR HELOISE: Years ago I made a simple discovery. I was making Christmas cookies and could not find my cookie cutter. I took the top off of a can of nonstick spray oil and used it as a cookie cutter. I had a perfect round shape, and my cookies came out perfect! The kids loved decorating them, and guests loved eating them.

-- Linda C., Kansas City, Mo.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I buy a garment that has an extra button in a plastic bag, I remove the button from the bag and sew it inside the garment it came with to make certain I don't lose the button. I usually sew a shirt button on an inside side seam. This way, that extra button doesn't get lost or sewn onto another garment by mistake.

-- Laura E., Algona, Iowa

