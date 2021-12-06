Winners announced in anti-bullying effort

Winners have been announced for a bully prevention and nonviolence campaign. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade drew posters depicting "What Bullying Looks Like," and high school and junior high students wrote 250-word essays on "Stopping Bullying Now," according to a news release.

Pine Bluff PEN OR PENCIL Writing A New History Mentoring recently collaborated with the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, the Jefferson County Boys and Girls Club, and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas to engage students in the Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Poster and Essay Contest.

The goal was for students to think critically about and personally reimagine what bullying looks like and why bullying should be stopped now. An independent panel of judges picked winners from each participating school. Prizes included cash, ribbons, cups and gift cards, according to the release.

HIGH SCHOOL AND JUNIOR HIGH WINNERS

Dollarway High School

Jordynn Kearney

Robert Morehead Middle School

Mahlayshia Jenkins, Jordyn Henry, Akeelah Littledove

Jack Robey Junior High School

Braylon West

Watson Chapel School District

Ariel Garner, Mikayla Powell

POSTER (ART) WINNERS K-5

James Matthews Elementary School

London Daniel, Tiniyah Mazique, Jack Jeto

Thirthy-Fourth Avenue Elementary

Camari Evans, Kelton Deshazier, Jaiden Deshaver

Southwood Elementary School

Cadence Spencer, Eli Whitfield, Ivy Donaldson

L.L. Owens Elementary School

Addison J'Nai Withers, Kelson Battles, Makayla Lewis

Broadmor Elementary School

Madison Markham, Benjamin Lapreade, Kathalean Shelton