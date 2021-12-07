Sections
Rock Region Metro hires firm to find new CEO

by Neal Earley, Neal Earley | Today at 1:53 p.m.
In this file photo passengers wait for their Rock Region Metro bus at the River Cities Travel Center in downtown Little Rock.

The Rock Region Metro Board of Directors will hire consulting firm Baker Tilly to lead the search for a new chief executive officer.

In November, Rock Region CEO Charles Frazier announced he would be stepping down in December to take a job with another transit authority.

Frazier, a transit executive from Florida, replaced Jarod Varner when he left the Central Arkansas transit agency in August 2017. Baker Tilly was the search firm the Rock Region board tapped for the search that resulted in Frazier's hiring.

Baker Tilly provided the Rock Region board a quote of $26,500 to conduct the search, the lowest quote from the four search firms the board considered. The board unanimously approved the decision to hire Baker Tilly at a meeting Tuesday.

“We’ve got experience with them and they brought us a rock star,” said Bruce Moore, Little Rock city manager and Rock Region board member.


