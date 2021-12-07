TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 lanes close near Forrest City after crash, chemical spill

Interstate 40 is temporarily closed in both directions after a crash and chemical spill in St. Francis County on Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the Arkansas 38 exit, the agency said in a Twitter post. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the Arkansas 1 exit.

The wreck, which occurred west of the Newcastle Road exit near Forrest City, was reported by the department shortly after 9 a.m. At least one person was injured, the agency said. According to the report, the spill involved calcium carbide.

The spill has been contained and no evacuation was required, a separate Twitter post from the agency states.



