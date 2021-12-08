2 men arrested in fatal shooting, Forrest City police say





Two Forrest City men are facing murder charges in the shooting of a man in November, police said Tuesday.

On Nov. 20, officers responded to a shooting report at the corner of Tennessee and Izard streets, Forrest City police said in a Facebook post.

The victim, Everett Williams, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center, where he later died, the post states.

Police said detectives arrived and located the initial incident area at the corner of Tennessee Street and Washington Avenue.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, arrest warrants were issued for Lloyd Barber, 29, and Romero Barber, 29, according to the post.

On Monday, officers spotted both men in a GMC Yukon and initiated a felony traffic stop, taking both men into custody without incident, the post states.

Police said the men were transported to the St. Francis County jail.

Lloyd Barber faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, an online inmate roster shows. Lloyd Barber also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in a non-related incident, according to police.

His bond was set at $500,000, according to the roster.

Romero Barber was booked on one count of first-degree murder, the roster indicates. His bond was set at $75,000.

Both men remained in the jail on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said more arrests were “pending” in connection with the case.



