Event crowd a Christmas surprise for chamber

To the surprise of some and the delight of others, an estimated 500 people attended Friday evening's "A White Hall Community Christmas."

It's the first White Hall Chamber of Commerce-sponsored public event in almost two years and was held at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

The 2020 covid-19 statewide shutdown nixed the chamber's recent annual public activities such as college scholarship presentations and dinners, monthly meetings and its largest annual fundraiser, White Hall Founders Day.

Last year's Christmas celebration was a drive-thru event because of the pandemic so this year's organizers weren't sure of what to expect.

"I was pleasantly surprised at the great turnout," said Joe Spadoni, Chamber president.

Not only does covid continue to keep many at home, but the White Hall High School football team was competing in Little Rock for the Arkansas State Championship.

"Rain tends to keep people home. I know it wasn't looking good," Spadoni said.

But thanks to Santa, along with free cookies, hot cocoa and plenty of activities for kids, Spadoni said, "It was a great success."

The holiday event also included the official lighting of the Community Center Christmas Tree and Santa's arrival by the Santa Truck.

This year marked the Santa Truck's 20th anniversary and its co-founder John Badgley served as the evening's Santa.

The same evening, the Lights in the Park display was turned on inside the White Hall City Park, 101 Parkway Drive. Each star is in memory of or in honor of a loved one and there were more than 80 stars this year.

By the time the White Hall Community Center's door opened at 6 p.m. until the event's 8 p.m. end time, Spadoni said, there was a long line of parents with children waiting to see Santa or participating at activities at the 10 booths positioned inside the community center.

One booth, Spadoni reported, ran out of cupcakes and made a quick trip to a local grocery store for more.

"[They] bought all they had," Spadoni said.

Feedback by participants and attendees was positive and larger than any other past Christmas event, and the Chamber collected more food and gift donations than at any other Christmas event in the past, organizers said.

Bill Beadle, Santa Truck co-founder, said it was fun, successful and great to see people out enjoying the holidays.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster also commented on the turnout.

"The community Christmas was a huge success. I am very thankful for the Chamber of Commerce volunteers, vendors, and the staff for hosting a great event," he said.