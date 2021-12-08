• Chris Cuomo ended his daily SiriusXM radio program two days after he was fired by CNN following an accusation of workplace sexual misconduct and amid an inquiry into his efforts to aid his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Chris Cuomo, 51, who has denied the misconduct allegation, wrote in a statement Monday posted to his social media. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show." The live two-hour radio program -- "Let's Get After It," named for one of Cuomo's on-air catchphrases -- began in 2018, shortly after he ascended to the coveted 8 p.m. CST spot on CNN. A spokesperson for SiriusXM, Patrick Reilly, confirmed that Cuomo's show would no longer air. CNN fired Cuomo on Saturday, citing a review of his behind-the-scenes activities with his brother's political team this year when the former governor was facing a series of sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation. CNN also received a complaint last week from a lawyer representing a former colleague of Chris Cuomo's detailing a sexual misconduct allegation against the anchor. Cuomo, through a spokesperson, said, "These apparently anonymous allegations are not true."

• Works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 pieces of art worth more than $20 million that alumnus and legendary investment manager Peter Lynch is donating to Boston College's art museum, the university announced Tuesday. The works -- 27 paintings and three drawings -- were collected by Lynch, 77, and his late wife, Carolyn. The donation includes a $5 million grant to support the ongoing curation and exhibition at the McMullen Museum of Art of what will be called the Carolyn A. and Peter S. Lynch Collection, making the total gift one of the largest in the Jesuit university's history. Lynch, a 1965 Boston College graduate and vice chairman of Fidelity Management and Research Co., said his goal is to inspire students and visitors to the museum as he was inspired when he developed an appreciation for art as a boy on visits to Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. "My hope is that this artwork, all of which my wife, Carolyn, and I collected during our 50 years together, will help students to develop a deeper understanding of art and its importance as a form of expression," Lynch said in a statement. "All students definitely can learn from this collection, which includes a diversity of styles of painting, many of which depict the natural beauty of our country from its most celebrated painters."