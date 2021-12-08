Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

UConn's Bueckers out

UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months, the school said Tuesday. Last season's women's college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday's 73-54 victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and came down awkwardly. She had to be carried off the court. The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks. UConn Coach Geno Aureimma said the school will not rush Bueckers back to the court. "We've had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I'm not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I'm interested in what's best for them long term," he said. "Every decision made will prioritize what's best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process." Bueckers is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season for No. 3 UConn.

Reeve to coach U.S.

The Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve will be the next USA Basketball national team coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. USA Basketball will hold a news conference today in Minnesota. The WNBA coach has been an assistant on the past two Olympic teams. She will be the first professional women's basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. UConn's Geno Auriemma was the coach in the 2012 and 2016 Games. South Carolina's Dawn Staley led the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer. Reeve served as an assistant coach to both Staley and Auriemma. The veteran coach has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota. The U.S. is in a bit of transition with five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird retiring from international play. Her backcourt partner for all those gold medals, Diana Taurasi, hasn't decided whether she will keep playing for USA Basketball or retire as well. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles, who plays for Reeve in Minnesota, also said she is retiring from USA Basketball. The Americans still will have a dominant interior presence with Britnney Griner, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

FOOTBALL

TE questionable

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the covid-19 reserve list Tuesday and could miss Sunday's crucial matchup against AFC North-leading Baltimore. Njoku leads Cleveland with 407 yards receiving and he scored the Browns' only touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Nov. 28. The loss of Njoku would be a major blow to the Browns (6-6), who can't afford another loss if they hope to make the playoffs. Plus, tight end Harrison Bryant is expected to miss Sunday's game with a high ankle sprain. Njoku posted on Twitter that he's not having any symptoms, saying "Smh I don't feel a thing." Njoku hasn't been ruled out yet, but he'll have to be symptom free and provide two negative tests in a 24-hour period to be eligible. Without Njoku, quarterback Baker Mayfield would be missing one of his best deep threats. Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, has 27 catches and three touchdowns this season. He had three grabs for 35 yards in the first matchup with Baltimore. The Browns were off Tuesday but signed Mike Forristall, an undrafted rookie tight end from Alabama, to the active roster.

Pitt OC resigns

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned after three seasons. The team made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Whipple spent three seasons with the Panthers and put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2021. No. 12 Pitt finished the regular season 11-2 and won its first Atlantic Coast Conference title behind an attack that averaged 43 points, third among FBS teams behind Western Kentucky and Ohio State. The well-traveled Whipple worked closely with Pickett, helping him put together the best season by a Pitt quarterback. Pickett set a slew of school records in 2021, including touchdown passes in a season (42) and career touchdown passes (81), marks previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino. "During his three seasons at Pitt, Mark Whipple was a great asset for our entire football program," Coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed." It's unclear who will take over the offense for the Panthers when they face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

SOCCER

Gil named MVP

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named Major League Soccer's Player of the Year. Gil had a league-best 18 assists, as well as four goals, and captained the Revolution to a historic season. New England won the Supporters' Shield with a league-record 73 points. Eight of Gil's assists came on game-winning goals. "For me, it means a lot, especially after the 2020 season, where I had a tough injury and we all went through that pandemic. I was very inspired coming into this season to see my teammates and the collection of players that we have here," Gil said. "We realized after the 2020 season that we're a championship-caliber team, we're a great team." The Revs were thwarted in this year's playoffs by New York City FC in the conference semifinals, eliminated on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. Sidelined for most of last season because of a bone spur, Gil was also honored last week as the league's Comeback Player of the Year. The Revolution were 12-1-3 in games in which Gil had a goal or an assist.