TSA, Little Rock airport warn holiday travelers about prohibited items and allowing enough check-in time

The federal Transportation Security Administration, and Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field officials displayed flights-prohibited items Tuesday that ranged from knives and inert grenades to canned drinks and toy dart guns, all of which can delay holiday travelers as air traffic begins to rebound from the pandemic.

Near a ticket-lobby table covered with the items, which had been abandoned by travelers after security screenings, airport spokesman Shane Carter offered advice on how travelers can keep their trips on time and stress-free by being ready for security procedures.

Leaving enough time to get through security continues to be an issue as the airport saw 85% of its pre-pandemic traffic in November and expects about 93% of that 2019 total this month with holiday travel, Carter said.

"We're continuing to see passengers missing their flights" because they don't allow enough time for security screening, Carter said, suggesting that many people need to reacclimate to airport procedures after being largely homebound since the start of the pandemic.

People often think that because Clinton National is a mid-sized airport, crowds will be small, and they can show up shortly before their boarding times, which is often not realistic, Carter said.

It will be important for holiday travelers this year to "pack their patience," said Patricia Mancha, spokeswoman for the TSA's Southwest region.

Airport staff try to make procedures like security screenings as easy as possible, but the screening steps can still be time consuming, especially during busy holiday seasons, Carter said.

Some items -- like guns, ammunition, knives, brass knuckles and other weapons -- are obvious no-go's, but other items like large scissors, tent stakes and large metal tools are also prohibited.

Generally speaking, "anything that can be weaponized" will be prohibited, Mancha said. With the exception of items that appear to be explosives -- even toys or replicas -- most of these prohibited items can still be packed in a carry-on.

The procedures for firearms are different, requiring that they be declared to the airline and packed in certain cases, but it's still possible to fly with a firearm in checked luggage.

TSA officers allow passengers to leave the security line and turn over prohibited items to another person not taking a flight or to place them in a checked bag, but because many people don't allow extra time, these items are typically abandoned with security officers.

The airport offers a mail-back program for knives, allowing travelers to turn over a forgotten pocket knife to the customer care desk and have it mailed to them free of charge, Carter said.

"We've mailed back hundreds of knives," Carter said, noting that passengers forget they're carrying pocket knives on a nearly daily basis.

Food and hygiene items -- particularly gels, creams and liquids -- are often troublesome at security checkpoints because the TSA-mandated limit is 3.4 ounces, Mancha said.

"If you can spill it, spread it, pour it or pump it," Mancha said, it's limited to 3.4 ounces in a carry-on.

To allow enough time for security and any extenuating circumstances, Mancha recommended arriving two hours before any domestic flight.

This time of year, passengers carrying wrapped gifts can be a problem, Carter said, because security officers typically need to inspect those packages. He advised flying with gifts unwrapped to avoid hassles that could lead to ruined wrapping paper and delays in the security line.

At the end of the day, Mancha said, "it's the traveler's responsibility" to keep prohibited items out of their carry-on luggage.

TSA offers information about prohibited items on its website, in an app and on social media, Mancha said. Most airlines also publish TSA guidelines regarding luggage.