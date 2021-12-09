Probation given for fatal car crash

A 36-year-old North Little Rock man who killed a 73-year-old man in a drunken-driving crash was sentenced to six years on probation and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to felony negligent homicide Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Matthew Joseph Novitsky faced up to 20 years in prison for the Class B felony. Novitsky, represented by attorney Nicholas Dunn, must also complete 200 hours of community service -- half of those hours with the Humane Society -- and undergo alcohol treatment with regular drug screens.

Novitsky was arrested in August 2019, two days before the second anniversary of the September 2017 collision on Arkansas 365 near Candid Lane in Pulaski County that killed Carl "Wayne" Moore. Moore was a father of two with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who owned Wayne's Auto Repair.

According to an arrest affidavit, Novitsky was driving south on the highway when he tried to pass another southbound car and collided head-on with Moore. A blood test showed Novitsky's blood-alcohol level at 0.10. The legal blood-alcohol limit is 0.08.