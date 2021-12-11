Tools & Toys: Attitude Dish Soap and Verve Culture Moroccan Blankets





Attitude Dish Soap

What's to love: Available in refillable bottles and comes in a variety of scents such as coriander and olive, green apple and basil, wildflowers, citrus zest and pink grapefruit. Also available in unscented.

What does it do: The dish soap is formulated with natural and plant-based ingredients to clean dishes. The company says the 100% vegan soap is Ecologo certified as a safe household product with minimal environmental impact. A 33.8 ounce bottle with a push handle sells for $6.95. Refills are available in 67.6 ounces for $12.95 and in 135.26 ounces for $21.95. For more information visit attitudeliving.com.

Verve Culture Moroccan Blankets

What's to love: The hand-loomed blankets look great on the back of a chair or sofa or can be used to wrap up in on a chilly day.

What do they do: They are made of hand-dyed cotton with flecks of metallic fiber that run through the fabric and are edged with oversize pom-poms. Colors available are rose pink, camel, brown and off-white. They are 78-by-58 inches, which the company says can vary a bit since they are hand-loomed. They sell for $99. Visit verveculture.com for more information.



