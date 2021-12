The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 921 W. Capitol Ave., commercial, Rx Catering, 5 a.m. Dec. 9, property valued at $2,000.

72202

• 516 W. 16th St., residential, Jennifer Skowronski, 1:46 a.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $300.

72204

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Wesley Williams, 12 a.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $379.

• 4600 S. University Ave., commercial, Atlas Auto Auction, 10 p.m. Dec. 8, property valued at $53,000.

• 2215 S. Harrison St., residential, Rodney Sanders, midnight Dec. 9, property valued at $314.

• 6011 W. 12th St., commercial, Valvoline Oil Center, 4:45 a.m. Dec. 10, property value unknown.

72205

• 2711 W. Markham St., commercial, EZ Mart, 4 a.m. Dec. 8, property value unknown.

72206

• 8701 Fourche Dam Pike, commercial, Shamrock, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

• 2415 Broadway, commercial, Dollar General, 1:51 a.m. Dec. 9, property value unknown.

72209

• 9700 Baseline Road, residential, Marcus Foster, midnight Oct. 25, property valued at $200.

• 7 Durham Dr., residential, Latoya Hopkins, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 3, property value unknown.

• 25 Hatfield Dr., residential, Dana McCoy, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $3,810.

• 2401 W. 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel, 6 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $175.

72210

• 600 Colonel Glenn Plaza, commercial, Playtime Pizza, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.

• 12300 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Enterprise Liquor, 3:27 a.m. Dec. 8, property valued at $1,001.

72212

• 11401 Cantrell Road, commercial, Road Runner, 10:48 p.m. Dec. 8, property valued at $1,000.

72223

• 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Danielle Patton, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $2,250.

• 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Ashley Washington, 4:55 a.m. Dec. 4, property value unknown.

• 12911 Cantrell Road, commercial, Soccer Post, 12 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $1,402.