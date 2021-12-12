Local notes: Blood donors sought

Fort Smith Library

The Fort Smith Public Library will host a Week of Holiday Cheer Dec. 12-18 at all library locations. Activities for kids, teens and adults will include take-and-make scratch-off ornaments, a sock snowman craft, virtual Grinch story time with a Grinchy Goody bag to go, Christmas origami and pine cone ornament craft (virtual), a holiday scavenger hunt, Santa Countdown Chain craft, DIY holiday bookmark kit, Holiday Movie-Palooza, and more.

Bring a nonperishable food item (or more) for the annual Holiday Food Drive when you visit.

Hours and activities vary at each location. For more information and library hours and locations, visit the library's website.

Information: fortsmithlibrary.org.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health Community Outreach invites Arkansans to join in for virtual health classes planned in December. The classes, accessible through Google Meet, are:

• Get Up and Get Moving Workout on Dec. 9, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

• Healthy Holiday Plate Demonstration on Dec. 15, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Safe Sleep on Dec. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Diabetes Support Group on Dec. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A full schedule with details on the class topic can be found on the website and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the "Events" section.

Information: (501) 202-1540 or at baptist-health.com/community-outreach.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following class:

• Dec. 13: Fayetteville Solar, $25 members, $40. Fayetteville plans to power all city operations with 100% clean energy by 2030. The city's Environmental Director will discuss this plan and other clean energy projects on the horizon.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is giving five lucky blood donors a vacation during the Planes, Trains and Automobiles sweepstakes. Each week during December, a winner will be selected to receive their choice of a $1,000 gas card, or a $1,000 travel voucher for air or train travel. Successful blood donors will also receive a maroon long sleeved T-shirt perfect for those cold winter days.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Mercy Hospital in Berryville as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Berryville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location: Southern Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Arkansas 279 South in Berryville, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Red Cross

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country's blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

To encourage donors, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bella Vista: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 23, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 27, Bella Vista Police and Fire Department, 105 Town Center W.

• Bentonville: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 20, 5G Consulting, 905 McClain Drive; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 27, Harps Food Store, 1209 North Walton Blvd.

• Rogers: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 16, Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 20, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 28, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway

• Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 29, Simmons Prepared Foods, 601 N. Hico

Fayetteville: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 20, Colton's Restaurant, 642 E. Millsap Drive; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 22, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.