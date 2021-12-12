One person dead, another wounded in Monroe County shooting

A 23-year-old Monroe County man died in a shooting outside an apartment complex, Arkansas State Police said Saturday.

Tyquan Parks of Holly Grove died Friday at a Stuttgart hospital. Another man, Michael Perry, 24, was injured in the shooting, which happened Friday outside 504 Pine Street in Holly Grove, a town of about 600 people southeast of Clarendon in the Arkansas Delta. Perry remained hospitalized in Little Rock on Saturday, according to state police.

The Monroe County prosecuting attorney's office authorized arrest warrants charging two Clarendon men -- Rydarius Craig, 19, and Christopher Howton, whose age was unavailable Saturday -- with first-degree murder and first-degree battery, according to state police. Authorities arrested Howton on Friday night. Craig remains at large, state police said.

The shooting followed an argument outside the apartment complex.

State police said their investigation is ongoing.