Little Rock board to vote on renewing legal-defense program with Municipal League following troubled police-shooting settlement

After the contentious settlement that ended a lawsuit over a 2019 police shooting, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors will vote this month on whether to continue participating in the Arkansas Municipal League's program that provides a legal-defense insurance pool for participating cities.

A proposal on the agenda for the board's Dec. 21 meeting would authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Municipal League for up to $488,284 to continue the city's participation through 2022.

The Municipal League handled settlement negotiations on behalf of the city during a lawsuit tied to the 2019 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire by then-officer Charles Starks.

The complaint named Little Rock, Starks (who was represented separately) and former officer Michael Simpson, the first backup officer to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Members of the board expressed dismay that they were not informed of the settlement when news of the proposed agreement broke in October.

The agreement has since been finalized, and claims from Blackshire's estate have been dismissed in federal court. The Municipal League agreed to pay $250,500 and Little Rock, through the city manager, agreed to pay $49,500, according to the agreement.

The $49,500 fell below a $50,000 threshold that would have required the city manager to seek board authorization.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter objected to the agreement, arguing that it required the city board's review.

Carpenter's office had withdrawn from legal proceedings in the Blackshire case the year before and turned the matter over to the Municipal League because of a perceived conflict after separate litigation was filed against the Little Rock police chief.

The Municipal League then tapped two outside firms to assist with the litigation.

During a meeting Tuesday, Little Rock city directors were set to authorize a contract with the Municipal League to administer a motor vehicle self-insurance program for city vehicles when at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris asked whether the item was just for motor vehicles.

City Manager Bruce Moore confirmed that was correct.

Anticipating where Kumpuris was headed, Moore said that the city's contract with the Municipal League for litigation is set to expire. The item was under review by Carpenter and would be on the board's next agenda, Moore said.

Kumpuris said that was exactly where he was heading. He asked to know before that time if there was a way officials could bid out the contract or if it would fall under a category of impractical and unfeasible to bid.

Carpenter noted that the city was at the end of the contract but added that it does not preclude the board from including a clause in the ordinance that notes that officials can let it out to bid. (The proposal on the Dec. 21 agenda does not contain such language.)

Kumpuris said: "Well, I would like to pursue anything we can do. Thank you."

Among board members, Kumpuris was one of the most vocally opposed to the way the Blackshire settlement was handled. At one meeting last month, Kumpuris said the board had been "tricked."

Two weeks later, board members voted to adopt an ordinance to clarify that the city manager's authority to make certain payments without board approval does not extend to legal settlements.

The measure said board members must be informed by the city attorney or a representative about the nature of a proposed settlement.

In November 2020, Little Rock board members approved an ordinance authorizing participation in the group legal defense insurance pool for 2021. The contract was for up to $427,728.

In a discussion before board members voted to adopt the measure, Kumpuris said he had looked into the arrangement, "and I think we're getting a good deal."

He said he had talked to the league's executive director, Mark Hayes, adding that he's "a friend of mine." Hayes had provided him some numbers related to the group legal defense program, Kumpuris said.

John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Municipal League, said Friday that he had not communicated with the mayor, city manager or Kumpuris about the city's continued participation in the legal defense program.

Little Rock has been part of the legal pool for the 16 years he has been with the Municipal League, Wilkerson said. He said he assumed the city was part of the program for years before that.

Asked if Little Rock's payment plays a significant part in allowing the Municipal League to run the group legal defense, Wilkerson said it did not. He said that while Little Rock was the largest city, it was not an integral part of the operation.

"Not to say we wouldn't be disappointed to lose them, by any means, because it's been a relationship that we've had for a long time," Wilkerson said. But he suggested officials would carry on like normal.

Wilkerson said that, speaking as a resident of Little Rock, he would not want to see the partnership end, arguing that they have had success on cases. He cited his perspective on the value the Municipal League adds to Little Rock.

Nevertheless, "if there's a better way for them, and they can find it, then, you know, maybe that'd be for the best for them. I don't know," Wilkerson said. "I really don't know what their incentive would be."

Kumpuris did not return a voicemail on Friday, nor did Carpenter.