Troopers: Man killed in fiery Yell County crash

A man was killed after the vehicle he was riding in crashed and caught fire in Yell County on Monday morning, troopers said.

A 36-year-old man from Casa was driving a 2004 Isuzu west on Arkansas 10 when the wreck happened around 8:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

While negotiating a left curve just west of the intersection with South Baskin Creek Road, the vehicle exited the road to the right, hitting an embankment, the report states.

Troopers said the vehicle traveled across a driveway, striking a fence, before hitting an Entergy support line and a tree. After striking the tree, the vehicle caught fire, the report states.

The passenger, listed in the report as “John Doe,” was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said. According to the report, the driver was injured in the wreck.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 612 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.