Arkansas panel finds 3 charter school organizations eligible to operate for up to 10 more years

Arkansas’ Charter Authorizing Panel voted Wednesday in support of extending the operations of three open-enrollment charter school organizations.

The panel’s decisions in favor of renewing the charters for up to 10 years are now subject to review by the Arkansas Board of Education.

The panel is made up of state education leaders and interested citizens.

The state Education Board will consider the proposals early next year — before the current charters expire at the end of June.

The Education Board has the authority to accept panel decisions or conduct its own hearing on a charter organization’s application for renewal before making a final decision.

Those receiving the panel’s unanimous endorsements for renewal Wednesday were:

• The Excel Center in Little Rock, a diploma-granting charter school that is operated by Goodwill Industries of Arkansas for adults who did not previously earn diplomas from traditional high schools.

• Lighthouse Academies of Arkansas that operates campuses in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

• Exalt Academy of Southwest Little Rock for grades kindergarten through eight.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.