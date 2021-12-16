Analyst: UA has great in-state class

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming likes the University of Arkansas' football signing class and has it ranked No. 16 nationally.

Lemming attributes the Hogs' impressive class to a stronger than normal in-state class that saw 10 signees from the Natural State in with Coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

"I have them the 16th class nationally which is very good for Arkansas, and it's mainly because of the in-state players," Lemming said. "It was one of those real good years where there's a lot of good ball players."

He rates receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Fayetteville a 4-star plus prospect. He met with Sategna and Bulldogs Coach Casey Dick about a year ago in Fayetteville.

"I think he could be a go-to guy right away," Lemming said. "I was really impressed with him. Casey thought he was just a phenomenal athlete, and he's been around a lot of good players."

Lemming is also high on Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 285, and teammate defensive tackle Nico Davillier, 6-4, 275, and offensive tackle E'Marion Harris, 6-7, 370 of Joe T. Robinson.

He rates all three 4-star plus prospects.

"They look like college players," said Lemming, who has met with those three Arkansas signees. "All three guys look like guys that are really developed."

Lemming has Texas A&M with the top class followed by Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State to round out the top five. Texas, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Michigan are his sixth through 10th classes.

Kentucky comes in at No. 11 and then Stanford, Auburn, Florida State and Missouri at No. 15.

Arkansas, Clemson, Tennessee, Indiana and Mississippi State round out the top 20 with Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi, South Carolina, LSU, and Oklahoma State finishing the top 25.

The Hogs got a boost to the class when 4-star receiver Sam M'bake announced his signing with them Wednesday morning.

M'bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb inked with the Razorbacks over Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

He's blessed with pure speed," Lemming said. "Once he gains a half a step on a defensive back it's over."

Lemming rates Clarendon's Quincey McAdoo, 6-2, 175, a 4-star receiver and running back Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 185, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove a 4-star athlete

"Very athletic, tough kid, real tough," said Lemming of Dubinion.

Tight end signee Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County passed the eye test when Lemming met with him and two other prospects at their high school earlier in the year.

"Very impressive looking prospect," Lemming said. "I think Tyrus is a 4-star prospect."

Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 284, of Memphis Christian Brothers is another signee Lemming holds in high regard.

"He's got length, good feet, very good technique," said Lemming, who rates Kutas a 3-star plus prospect. "He's been coached well at Christian Brothers."

Cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-0, 175, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood along with safety Anthony Brown, 6-0, 185 of Milan, Tenn., are the secondary signees for the Hogs.

"He's a 3-star plus guy," Lemming said of Lewis. "Good athlete and good cover corner."