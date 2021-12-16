Greenland lineman stays true to Hogs

GREENLAND -- It took one conversation with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman to convince JJ Hollingsworth to become the initial member of the then first-year coach's recruiting class.

Hollingsworth committed to the Razorbacks in July 2020 and never wavered as he watched the program improve from 3-7 to 8-4 in Pittman's two seasons. More than a year later, his dream came true Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent to play for the Hogs at the Greenland High School gym, surrounded by family and friends.

"After I met Coach Pittman the first time, I knew it was going to happen," Hollingsworth said. "I knew he was going to bring in guys to change the whole mentality of Arkansas [football]."

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250 pounds, is a consensus 3-star defensive lineman who received an offer after his junior season in which he racked up 66 tackles and 8 sacks.

Not only was he the Hogs' first pledge in the 2022 class, but he is also believed to be the first Greenland football player to receive scholarship from the University of Arkansas, located just 5 miles away.

During his signing day ceremony, Hollingsworth addressed the young football players in the bleachers aiming to follow in his footsteps.

"To the next generation of kids at Greenland, never let someone tell you can't do something because I'm living proof ... you can do it," he said. "You just have to work hard and never lose faith."

Retaining homegrown talent has been a focal point for the Razorbacks since the hiring of Pittman. Hollingsworth is one of 10 Razorback signees from the state.

"In years past, we might not have gotten all of those guys," Hollingsworth said. "They want to build a program, and that is what it is all about."

Hollingsworth said he is ecstatic about the recruits' desire to represent the Razorbacks.

"I just told them, 'I'll play where you want me to play,' " Hollingsworth said. "I just want to contribute to the team, no matter what [position] it is at."