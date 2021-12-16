Push on to halt Burma gem sales

BANGKOK -- Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Burma as a way to exert pressure on Burma's military leaders by limiting profits from the country's lucrative mining industry.

A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all U.S. imports of Burma gemstones.

"There is no such thing as an ethically sourced Burmese ruby," Clare Hammond, senior Burma campaigner at Global Witness, said in a statement. "These gemstones are sold as symbols of human connection and affection, yet the supply chain is steeped in corruption and horrific human rights abuses."

Last week, luxury jeweler Harry Winston announced that it would no longer buy gemstones with Burmese origins regardless of when they were imported.

Indian jewelry company Vaibhav Global said in late November that it had removed all listings of products including Burma gems while it investigates their sourcing. Vaibhav's products are sold widely online, including on Amazon, Overstock and Walmart's sites.

Tiffany & Co. never resumed using Burmese gems after U.S. sanctions against Burma were lifted in 2016 when the country was in the midst of political and economic changes after decades of military rule. Cartier, Signet Jewelers -- the owner of the Zales, Kay Jewelers and Jared chains -- and Boodles also have declared that they are not sourcing gemstones from Burma.

But prized Burmese "pigeon blood" rubies and other beautiful gemstones are easily available on many e-commerce sites, as are costly items of jewelry adorned with gems from strife-torn Mogok and other mining areas.

Global Witness and other groups are urging all retailers of gems and jewelry to follow suit in halting purchases and sales of such products, describing the jade and gemstone sector as one of the military's most important sources of funding, especially after the takeover 10 months ago that has ignited widespread political turmoil.

Smuggling and illicit sales make it hard to know exactly how big the industry is, but revenue from sales of jade, pearls and gemstones is estimated to run into the billions of dollars.

Burma's "natural resource wealth is proving to be a lifeline for the generals," the report says. "For decades the military has consolidated its rule by looting the country's valuable natural resources."

Confronted with widespread public opposition to their seizure of power, the military has engaged in mass torture, launched attacks on medics and forcibly abducted thousands of people. Since February, soldiers and police have killed at least 1,300 people and arrested more than 10,800, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors deaths and arrests.