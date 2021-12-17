Getting to know Arkansas newest crop of signees





The University of Arkansas football signing class has some unique characters with different qualities and traits that Razorback fans will enjoy getting to know the new Hogs.

Mr. Humble: Offensive lineman E'Marion Harris of Joe T. Robinson isn't one to bring attention to himself on social media. Senators defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Brian Maupin estimates Harris never announced about 15 of his scholarship offers on social media.

While he's not the most outspoken guy around, he's very respectful when granting interviews and does so while flashing a winning smile. Simply put, he's not one to seek the spotlight. Gentle giant is a good way to describe the 6-7, 370-pound Harris.

One not to turn down a challenge: Long snapper Eli Stein of Cambridge, Wis., took on the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge in October of last year and did so without eating or drinking anything for an hour. All one has to do is to Google "One Chip Challenge gone wrong" and see some the poor souls who suffered from doing the challenge.

The powder on the chip contains seasoning from the hottest pepper in the world, the Carolina Reaper. According to the Guinness world records website, Winthrop University tests in 2017 revealed the pepper has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units.

For comparison, the jalapeno pepper ranges from 2,500 to 8,000 Heat Units on the Scoville scale, according pepperscale.com. Video of Stein shows him pacing but remarkably composed after eating the chip.

Most likely to blowup an opponent: A highlight video of safety Anthony Brown from Milan, Tenn., shows him being physical and loving contact while dishing out jarring tackles.

There's a good chance some future SEC offensive players will be slow to get up after being blasted by Brown.

His coach, Carl Diffee, put it best in an earlier interview while comparing Brown to Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. "He'll come down and lay the lumber."

Slept on: While two recruiting services has offensive lineman Patrick Kutas as a 4-star prospect, two others do not.

Kutas, 6-6, 303, of Memphis Christian Brothers, was praised by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman during his news conference to discuss the signing class Wednesday. A former SEC East standout and NFL player compares Kutas to former Hog offensive line great Frank Ragnow.

Like Ragnow, Kutas' passion and love of the game shows up in practice, off-season training and in games. He plays with a nasty streak and goes until the whistle.

His quest for excellence also shows up in the classroom with a 3.9 grade-point average.

Most comfortable with a mic: Several of the signees are good interviews, but offensive lineman Eli Henderson of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes and running back James Jointer of Little Rock Parkview have the gift of gab.

Both have outgoing and engaging personalities and can never be accused of being shy. Future media appearances by Henderson and Jointer at Arkansas won't be boring with those two in front of the camera.

Guy you would let your daughter date: Likable and respectful are the two best words to describe defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth of Greenland.

His maturity and the way he carries himself could easily win over the moms and even the most skeptical dads. Hollingsworth has been raised right.

Least likely to say y'all: Australian punter Max Fletcher will have to adjust to the Southern accents he'll hear in Fayetteville once he reports in January.

His future teammates and coaches will have to adjust to hearing "G'day mate" from Fletcher.

Equipped with mental toughness: Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney has had two surgeries in two years while dealing with injuries.

Despite tearing his ACL in first game of the year and missing his senior season and dealing with a tore medial patellofemoral ligament of right knee in junior season, Courtney has kept a great attitude.

After taking two weeks off from his first injury, he wrapped his kneecap to keep it in place and played out the season.

University of Arkansas long snapper Eli Stein of Cambridge, Wis., takes on the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge last year. Stein is among the members of this year’s signing class who have some unique traits. (Photo submitted Jeff Stein)





