Proposed go-kart track in Hiwasse discussed during public hearing

GRAVETTE -- A short public hearing was held preceding the Dec. 9 meeting of the Gravette City Council Committee of the Whole to consider two items.

No members of the public were present to comment on the refinancing of the city's water and sewer bond. However, the request for a conditional use permit to allow the operation of a go-kart track at 13331 Easley Circle in Hiwasse drew several comments.

In the public comment period at the opening of the meeting, Steve Kinder, a homeowner whose property is near the proposed location, objected to the proposed track because of concerns about noise and dust, disturbing nearby neighbors in the evening hours and potential problems with uncontrolled growth.

Joe Phillips, applicant for the conditional use permit, explained his proposal to construct a track for go-kart racing by youngsters ages 4-15, promoting competitive racing under National Karting Association rules. He said his goal is to provide an activity where kids and families can get involved.

Phillips said he has been a resident of the area for 43 years and has been involved in kart racing for seven years. He said he hopes to give back to the community by raising money for local charities through 50-50 drawings conducted at the races.

Phillips addressed some of Kinder's concerns by saying there would be little dust since the track would be watered. The noise would be abated with rubber mats supplied by Gates Rubber Co., he said, and the mats would go up to the top of the fence next to adjoining residences. He said area curfews and noise ordinances would be obeyed.

David Keck, the city building inspector, reported receiving a letter from one neighboring property owner who had no objections to the proposed project and two letters from neighbors who raised objections because of the narrow road, potential noise and trash problems, interference with neighbor's evening schedules and potential lowering of property values.

Council member Larry Weihe, a member of the Hiwasse Saddle Club, which owns the property on which the track would be located, said his conversations with Hiwasse residents revealed most are in favor of the proposal and eager to support an activity that would involve area youngsters. He vouched for Phillips' integrity and said when he said he would do something, he would follow through.

When asked for a timeline Phillips said he plans to start work as soon as the permit is approved and expects the track to be ready for operation by the end of April. Council committee chair Ron Theis requested that Phillips submit a site plan showing where various buildings, restrooms and parking areas are to be located before members vote on the permit.