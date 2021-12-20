A penny for your squats?





Receiving a tiny monetary reward at the right moment could play an outsize role in motivating people to exercise, according to a large-scale and innovative new study of how to nudge people to show up at the gym.

The study, published in Nature, involved 61,293 American gym members, 30 prominent scientists working at 15 universities, and more than 50 different motivational programs. In addition to reward points, incentives ranged from a free audiobook for gym use to cheery instructions from researchers to reframe exercise as fun. While some of the programs galvanized additional gym visits, others, including some the scientists had absolutely expected to inspire more exercise, did not.

The science of human behavior, including whether and why we exercise, can be squishy and rife with research hurdles. Many past studies have looked at how to build habits, for instance, or instill confidence or stick to an exercise routine. But the vast majority of those studies have been small-scale or homogeneous, recruiting only affluent, well-educated white people, for example, or healthy, young college students, or only men or only women.

Those studies have also used a wide range of methods to track behavior change, making it difficult to compare data from one study to another. In addition, many have relied on subjective measures, such as asking people how they feel during and after a study, a topic on which we can be untrustworthy. The result has been a replication crisis in behavior science, with researchers unable to repeat the findings of many past studies, calling the original results into question.

Katy Milkman, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of the 2021 book "How to Change," and her colleague Angela Duckworth, also a professor at Wharton and author of the 2016 bestseller "Grit," were convinced their field could and should become more scientifically rigorous, which led them to begin noodling with the notion of megastudies.

A megastudy, as they defined the concept, would be large in scale, involving thousands of participants -- not the dozens commonly used in behavioral research. It would also randomly expose large groups of volunteers to a range of behavior modifications or other interventions, employing objective measures to assess whether an intervention had actually worked.

They decided to study exercise behavior first. With its nationwide network of hundreds of gyms, 24 Hour Fitness offered the researchers millions of potential participants for a massive study. Then they invited dozens of other scientists to come up with interventions they felt would improve people's willingness to work out.

They also created an umbrella program called "Step Up," which gym members could choose to join, earning Amazon reward points worth about $1 once they did. "Step Up" promised to provide them with new ways to motivate themselves to work out.

More than 61,000 members joined "Step Up," after which the scientists divided them into 53 groups. One group, which served as a control, changed nothing about their lives or gym time. The others were assigned to receive a basic package of motivational help that included advice to plan the day and time of each workout, a texted reminder from the research team about those plans, and a minuscule reward if they did work out, worth about 22 cents in reward points.

On top of this basic package of reminder texts and small rewards, the researchers then randomly assigned the gym members who were not in the control group to one of 52 different motivational programs. In one, for example, the members earned reward points worth about $1.75 every time they visited the gym; in others, they shared their workouts with friends on social media, signed a fitness pledge to show up regularly or agreed to reflect after each workout on how it had affected them.

Each group included at least 455 participants. Each intervention lasted a month.

Before and during that month, the researchers tracked how often people turned up at their gym. They also asked outside exercise and behavior experts which interventions they expected would be most successful.

The results surprised almost everyone. Duckworth, for one, told me she had thought encouraging people to view workouts as fun would get them to the gym more often, but that group showed only a minuscule increase in gym visits. (Almost everyone in the intervention groups worked out a bit more often than the people in the control group.)

The most successful intervention, though, turned out to be giving people the equivalent of 9 cents' worth of reward points if they returned to the gym after missing a planned workout. That program increased gym visits by about 16%, compared with the baseline package of planning and text reminders.

Almost as effective was simply giving people a bigger reward, worth $1.75, every time they worked out. It increased exercise by about 14%, compared with the baseline package.

Overall, the findings suggest that if we want to exercise regularly in 2022, we should, in general:

◼️ Plan a reasonable workout schedule.

◼️ Program reminders of that schedule into our phone or with an admonitory spouse or training buddy.

◼️ Find small ways to reward ourselves when we exercise as planned. (Drop a dollar into a bowl for every workout, for instance, and let the proceeds mount.)



