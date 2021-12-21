Country singer Justin Moore to join Little Rock morning radio show

Multi-platinum country singer Justin Moore is accustomed to having his songs on the radio. Now the Poyen native will be an on-air personality as he joins the morning drive show on Little Rock radio station KABZ-FM, 103.7, “The Buzz.”

Moore will team with longtime Buzz personalities David Bazzel, Roger Scott and R.J. Hawk on Dec. 30 for the debut of the “Morning Mayhem” show.

The singer, whose hits include “Small Town USA,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “Why We Drink,” comes aboard after longtime host Tommy Smith announced his retirement on Dec. 14. Smith’s final appearance on “The Show With No Name,” which he helmed for 17 years, will be Dec. 29.

Moore will make his first appearance as co-host during a remote broadcast from Tampa, Fla., the site of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ New Year’s Day 2022 Outback Bowl game with the Penn State Nittany Lions, according to a news release.

“Long before my success in country music, I was a die-hard fan of all Arkansas Razorback sports,” Moore said in the release. “Growing up in Arkansas, you learn to love the Razorbacks early. No matter what part of the state you’re from, you’re born calling the Hogs. Now I have an outlet for talking about my team.”

Justin Acri, the radio station’s general manager, said Moore “is known the world over for his music, but he’s most proud of being from Arkansas. He has an international fan following across multiple platforms that we believe will help to grow our audience and bring energy to morning radio.”