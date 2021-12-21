Lady Lions' UCA game scratched

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team will have to wait a week before its next game.

The school announced today's game at the University of Central Arkansas has been canceled "due to injuries and illness" within the Sugar Bears' program. UCA (4-6) came off an 82-44 loss to the University of Arkansas on Saturday in North Little Rock.

It's the first cancellation of the season for either team.

UAPB (4-5) last played Wednesday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and lost 89-64 for its second straight defeat. The next scheduled game for the Lady Lions is Dec. 28 at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

The Lady Lions will then host Alabama A&M University to start Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 3.

UCA's next game is Jan. 2 at home against Jarvis Christian College of Texas.