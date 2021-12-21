Woman killed after train strikes van in Cleveland County, troopers say

A woman was killed in Cleveland County on Friday night after the van she was driving was struck by a train, troopers said.

Nahdyne R. Estes, 63, of New Edinburg, was driving the 2005 Chrysler van north on Maple Street around 7:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash from state police.

According to the report, she failed to stop at a railroad crossing and drove in front of a westbound train. The train struck the van on the rear-right side, killing the driver, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 623 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.