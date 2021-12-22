State police investigate after body found in wooded area of Pope County

State police are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area along Interstate 40 in Pope County Wednesday.

The remains were discovered around 9 a.m. by the operator of a bush hog working in the area, according to a news release from state police.

The body and other evidence found at the scene was transported to the state crime lab, state police said.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, the approximate date of death and the identity and gender of the person, the release stated.