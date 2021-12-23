Arkansas punter Bauer shows versatility

Arkansas redshirt junior Reid Bauer is averaging 43.2 yards on 53 punts with 13 downed inside opponents’ 20-yard line this season. He also has 12 punts of 50-plus yards, with a long of 61 yards against Missouri.

Pro Football Focus has given Bauer an 85.0% grade for the season — good for No. 7 nationally — but he’s also been the holder for placekicker Cam Little on field goal and extra point attempts.

As a holder, Bauer has executed two fake field goals, running for 23 yards and a first down in the Razorbacks’ 16-13 overtime victory at LSU and throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Kern in a 42-35 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

