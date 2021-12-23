Burdette man dies in 1-vehicle crash

One motorist died in a crash in Arkansas on Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report.

Danny Seaton, 65, of Burdette died in a single-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 120 in rural Mississippi County.

Seaton was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the roadway on that side, striking a utility pole. Seaton was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey, the report states.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of the crash to be clear and dry, the report states.