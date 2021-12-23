Celebrate New Year’s Eve with karaoke, live music + other events in Central Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

For New Year’s Eve revelers who want something more exciting than watching the ball drop at home, Central Arkansas’ bars, clubs and music venues are offering a variety of events to ring in 2022.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Rachel Ammons at Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St., North Little Rock.

Blues musician Rachel Ammons will play in the New Year at this show. Cover is $20.

https://www.facebook.com/events/216240123867118/

New Year’s Eve with The Big Dam Horns at Stickyz Rock N' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave., Little Rock

The Big Dam Horns will offer a show of jazz, blues, soul, R&B, and rock n’ roll for anyone 18 and older. Tickets are mostly sold by table, with a limited number of general admission, standing-room-only tickets available.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3032653213671284/

New Years Eve Blowout at White Water Tavern

2500 W 7th St., Little Rock.

Three musical performances, from Zilla, Lap and Moon Mane, will combine with a show from DJ Ike to complete White Water Tavern’s celebrations. The venue requires proof of vaccination or proof of a negative covid-19 test within 48 hours prior to the event.

https://www.whitewatertavern.com/

New Year's Eve Party with Alex Ortiz at Loony Bin Comedy Club

10301 North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.

Alex Ortiz, a rising comedian who has appeared on various TV shows, will headline at Loony Bin Comedy Club for New Year’s Eve.

https://www.facebook.com/events/421853699635573

New Year's Eve at Brood & Barley

411 North Main St., North Little Rock.

Brood & Barley will offer a four-course dinner with drink pairings and a champagne toast at midnight.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511152046558729/

New Years Eve at The Library Kitchen + Lounge with Zac Dunlap Band

313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Four-time Arkansas Country Music Award winner Zac Dunlap Band will headline a show for New Year’s Eve.

https://www.facebook.com/events/280320314074564/

New Year's Eve Karaoke at Town Pump

1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock.

Revelers can get their song on at Town Pump with karaoke and a midnight champagne toast.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1497191934001138/

New Year's Eve Dance Party at Jimmy Ray's Karaoke and Dance Club

10815 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock.

Black lights and a disco ball will enhance the atmosphere at Jimmy Ray’s for a New Year’s Eve dance party.

https://www.facebook.com/events/919889861983690/

New Years Eve at Discovery Night Club

1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock.

Discovery’s three dance floors will all be open for New Year’s Eve, and a drag performance will ring in 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2142741365902837/