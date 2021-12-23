Arkansas to see record-breaking high temperatures on Christmas Day, forecasters predict

Arkansans can expect record breaking high temperatures on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

On Christmas Eve, high temperature will be in the mid-60s for most locations, said meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh.

On Christmas Day, Cavanaugh said the high temperatures will depend on the speed of a cold front moving through the state, but most areas will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The cold front is not very cold, he said, and is more like a dry air front.

"Only four times since 1900 has it reached 70 degrees or above in Little Rock at Christmastime," according to meteorologist John Lewis. "If temperatures reach 70 degrees Friday, that would make it the fifth time."

The last time Little Rock experienced 70-degree temperatures at Christmas was 2019, Lewis said. The time before that was 1971.

A major change in temperatures will probably not occur until the end of December, closer to New Year’s Eve, when a stronger cold front moves through, according to Cavanaugh.