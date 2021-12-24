Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 12-24-21

• WHITE HALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 301 Church Drive, will hold its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. today, according to its Facebook page. "Now is the time to celebrate the new birth of Christ in our world -- a revival of light! The hope of the world is born and we get to welcome him into our hearts! Come and join us for this special candlelight service full of familiar Christmas music," the post said.

• FAMILY CHURCH of White Hall will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. at each campus -- 2500 Highway 104 at White Hall; 721 Sheridan Road at Redfield; and 2309 S. Poplar St. at Pine Bluff, according to its Facebook page. The community is invited to attend.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). The public is invited to participate. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

• UNION AME CHURCH at Little Rock invites the community to virtually attend its special hour-long Christmas day service on Facebook live at 9 a.m. Saturday and its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Watch Night Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The guest speakers will be pastors Antoniyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center, William Shaw of Pleasant View Ministries, Greg Smith of City of Love Outreach and Restoration Church, and Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center. The host pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

