Several options available for getting rid of Christmas trees





There are several ways to get rid of Christmas trees after the holidays.

Christmas trees make for good fish habitat, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The small spaces and dense cover offered by fresh Christmas trees make excellent nursery habitat for small fish as well as great places to fish, according to a Game and Fish news release.

Anglers are welcome to remove trees from drop-off locations to create their own fish attractors. Tying the trees to cinder blocks with parachute cord is a popular option to weigh down the trees, according to the release.

The small branches will deteriorate quickly, so it's best to sink the trees in groups. The trunks of the trees will last much longer, offering some woody cover long after a single tree's attractiveness wanes, according to the release.

Trees should be clean of all ornaments, lights and tinsel before they are dropped off. Artificial Christmas trees should not be used as fish habitat, according to the release.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following Northwest Arkansas locations until the end of January: Beaver Lake at the Arkansas 12 access, Game and Fish's Don Roufa U.S. 412 access and Monte Ne boat ramp access, and at the boat ramp access at Lake Elmdale between Elm Springs and Springdale, Bob Kidd Lake in Prairie Grove and Crystal Lake in Decatur, according to the release.

In Benton County, artificial and real Christmas trees can be dropped off year round at the Benton County Solid Waste District locations. All decorations must be removed. Locations include 5702 Brookside Road in Bentonville from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 2307 N. Arkansas St. in Rogers from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m., and at 1108 E. Ashley St. in Siloam Springs from 8 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of the month. Real Christmas trees can be left for free through Jan. 15. After that, fees will apply.

In Washington County, live Christmas trees can be dropped off year round at the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District office at 11398 Bond Road in Prairie Grove, Director Robyn Reed said. All decorations need to be removed. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The cost is $10 per tree, Reed said.

Bentonville residents can drop off used live trees at the city compost facility at 2000 N.W. A St., said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration. Tinsel and ornaments must be removed. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Republic Services does not collect them on trash routes, she said.

In Fayetteville, Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as customers' recycling and trash collection through January. Customers should allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. No artificial trees will be collected for composting, according to a city news release.

Residents also can bring trees to the city's composting facility at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave. free of charge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights and tinsel before they are collected or dropped off, the release stated.

In Rogers, trees will be picked up on residents' normal trash pickup day the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, said Peter Masonis, city public relations manager. They can be set out on the curb. The trees must be clean of lights, ornaments, tinsel, flocking and any other decorations. They will be taken to Beaver Lake and used for fish habitat.

Springdale Public Works Department will pick up live Christmas trees for two weeks after New Year's Day, said James Smith, department director.

Residents wishing to dispose of trees should put them on their curbs from Jan. 3-14 and call the Public Works Department for pickup at 750-8135.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission usually takes the trees to build fish habitat in Beaver Lake, Smith said. But any resident who wants to build his own fish habitat may contact the Public Works Department. Residents may pick up trees if any are left, Smith said. Those not used for fish habitat will go into the city's brush disposal site.

In Fort Smith, live Christmas trees will be collected on each resident's normal yard waste collection day. All ornaments, tinsel, lights, plastic and tree stands must be removed before placing a tree curbside for collection, according to the city solid waste services website.

Janelle Jessen, Mike Jones and Laurinda Joenks contributed to this report.















