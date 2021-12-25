Christmas Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Christmas Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: No collection today.

Little Rock Recycling: No collection today.

Maumelle: Routes will be delayed one business day until Jan. 7.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will be collected Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: No collection today.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Office hours resume on Monday.

Jacksonville: Office hours resume on Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Office hours resume on Monday. Emergency number is (501) 223-1509.

Little Rock: Office hours resume on Monday.

Maumelle: Office hours resume on Monday.

North Little Rock: Office hours resume on Monday.

Sherwood: Office hours resume on Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Office hours resume on Monday.

Pulaski County: Office hours resume on Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Office hours resume on Monday.

State: Office hours resume on Monday.

Federal: Office hours resume on Monday.

State Capitol: Offices closed. Building will remain open today 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices closed. However, the 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed today. Deliveries will not be made and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Regular hours resume on Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Regular hours resume on Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed for Christmas Day.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Students return Jan. 5.

Little Rock: Students return Jan. 5.

North Little Rock: Students return Jan. 4.

Pulaski County Special: Students return Jan. 5.

ROCK REGION METRO

Bus routes will not run Christmas Day, and offices will be closed.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices hours resume on Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Christmas Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.