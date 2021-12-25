Northwest Arkansas covid hospitalizations decline

Active cases

Active covid-19 cases by county on Thursday:

• Benton County: 650

• Washington County: 472

• Crawford County: 131

• Sebastian County: 337

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in Northwest Arkansas declined this week for the first time since early November even as numbers increased statewide.

Hospitals in the region were caring for 65 covid-19 patients Thursday, in comparison to 79 Dec. 19, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. The all-time high was 173 patients Aug. 11; the low since then was 31 hospitalizations Nov. 5.

The average age of covid-19 patients in the area Thursday was 60. The youngest was 20 and the oldest was 90, according to the council.

The number of patients in intensive care units also declined this week, but the number on ventilators increased. As of Thursday, 107 patients were in ICU and 41 ventilators were in use, including those with covid-19 and other medical needs, the council's daily report states. In comparison, 123 patients were in ICU and 37 were on ventilators Dec. 19.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the River Valley also showed a collective decline this week.

Mercy in Fort Smith was caring for 21 patients Thursday, including 10 in ICU -- the same numbers as Dec. 19, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health in Fort Smith was caring for 32 covid-19 patients Thursday, including 14 in covid critical care units and nine on ventilators, said spokeswoman Alicia Agent. In comparison, the system's Fort Smith hospital was caring for 42 patients Dec. 19, including 17 in covid critical care units, and the Van Buren hospital was caring for one patient.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients increased from 471 Dec. 19 to 494 Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. A total of 107 patients in the state were on ventilators.

Arkansas saw 1,314 new cases of covid-19 Thursday, the largest daily increase since Sept. 24, according to Department of Health data. Benton County ranked third in the state with 96 new cases, far behind Pulaski County with 175 new cases and Craighead County with 169 new cases.

Washington County reported seven new cases, Sebastian County reported 29 and Crawford County reported 20, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Department of Health.

The four counties have seen 47 new covid-19-related deaths since Dec. 10, for a total of 1,782 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.