OPINION | TOOLS & TOYS: Cork Genius Wine Opener, Stiles Wood Tile Board

Cork Genius Wine Opener & Care Set

What’s to love: A four piece set that’s handy for opening, pouring and resealing wine.

What does it do: The set comes with the Cork Genius Wine Opener which effortlessly opens a bottle of wine by popping open the cork with an injection of air with a few quick pumps on the handle. The set also has a foil cutter, an aerator for adding oxygen to the wine as it is poured and a vacuum wine sealer that allows an opened bottle to be stored for up to two weeks. The sets are available in black, rose gold or gray and retail for $29.99. Visit corkgenius.com for more information.

Stiles Wood Tile Board Kit

What’s to love: A sleek solid hardwood board with ledges used to create and share messages, inspirational quotations and holiday greetings with lettered tiles.

What does it do: The wood boards are available in natural, walnut, white and rustic and are 23.6 inches tall by 17.7 inches wide. The wood tiles come in linen storage bags and have 92 letters and 30 numerals and symbols in white or black font. The board can be hung on the wall with the attached hangers or the company also sells Premium Hanging Strips for a no-nail, no-hole way to hang the boards. The Stiles Wood Tile Board Kit sells for $65 and the hanging strips retail for $10 for an eight pack. For more information visit trystiles.com.



