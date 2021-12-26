Friday highway crashes kill trucker, pedestrian

A St. Francis County pedestrian and a trucker were among state highway fatalities Friday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

At 5:46 a.m., a state trooper arrived to find a 1997 Chevrolet pickup stopped in the middle of U.S. 70 blocking both lanes of traffic. A pedestrian, identified as Steven Davis, 59, of Widener, was lying in the St. Francis County roadway.

The report said Davis was struck and killed by an eastbound 1994 Chevrolet truck driven by Curtis Boyd, 65, of Madison. After striking Davis, Boyd's truck struck the pickup that was blocking the road.

Boyd was injured in the crash, the report said, and was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment. Davis' body was transported to Forrest City Medical Center. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

At 7:43 a.m. Friday on Interstate 40 near Altus, Jeremy Kennedy, 37, of Little Rock was killed when a 2021 Kenworth 18-wheeler he was driving eastbound struck the rear of a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig that was held up in slow traffic. No one else was injured in the accident, according to the report. Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report said.