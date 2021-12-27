All-NWADG Golf

GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR

GRACE KILCREASE

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE Four-time all-conference and all-state golfer for Har-Ber, which won the Class 6A state championship in October. .... won Class 6A medalists honors as a senior and Overall medalists honors as a junior and senior. ... Shot a school-record low scoring average of 66 this year with low scores of 61,64 at Bella Vista Country Club and 64 and 67 at Lost Springs Country Club. .... Will continue her career in golf at Tulsa.

SHE SAID IT "We lost to Fayetteville a lot at the beginning, then winning state my senior with my teammates was the highlight for me. Being a member of the Har-Ber golf team has been so fun. I just love everyone on the team."

BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR

RHETT SOUTH

SCHOOL Farmington

GRACE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

WEIGHT 175

NOTABLE Won boys Class 4A state and Overall champions as a senior. ... Top golfer on Farmington team that won three consecutive conference championships and finished as runners-up in Class 4A in 2020. ..... Averaged 72 per outing as a senior. ...Qualified as an individual to compete in the Overall tournament as a freshman. ....Will continue golf career at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

HE SAID IT "I'm going to remember the support the whole town of Farmington gave me and the people I've met up to this point. The people who helped me learn things and become an overall better player because of it."