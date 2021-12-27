Troopers: Fiery rollover crash kills man in Clay County

A man was killed in rural Clay County on Sunday afternoon after his vehicle caught fire, troopers said.

Jerry W. Cossey, 72, of Rector was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on U.S. 49 when the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While negotiating a left curve at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Arkansas 90, the truck exited the road to the right, according to the report. The truck struck a large concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its passenger side, troopers said.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire with the driver inside, resulting in his death, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

On Saturday afternoon, a Memphis woman was killed in a crash in Fulton County, troopers said.

Alice F. Ervin, 71, was driving a 2009 Toyota Scion west on U.S. 62 at about 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle left the road on the right side, traveling into a ditch and striking a tree.

Troopers said she died as a result of the wreck, troopers said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

At least 632 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.