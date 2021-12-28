Troopers: 2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-530

Two people died and another was injured Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle rolled over and struck a tree along Interstate 530, troopers said.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m., when a southbound 2006 Nissan ran off the interstate to the left and struck a cable barrier south of the Dixon Road exit, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

Troopers said the Nissan crossed both lanes of southbound traffic and exited the right side of the roadway before overturning and hitting a tree.

The wreck killed two passengers, 85-year-old John Howell and 69-year-old Shirley White Banks, both of whom were from Pine Bluff. The Nissan’s driver, a 69-year-old Pine Bluff woman, was injured in the crash.

Troopers described conditions as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 636 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.