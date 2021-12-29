Community briefs

New Year’s Day closings planned

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices, and Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday through Monday, according to spokesmen.

White Hall and Altheimer city halls will be closed Friday, according to spokesmen.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System main location and all branches will be closed Friday through Monday, according to a news release.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices and senior centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 31. The agency’s Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will still take clients for dialysis and cancer appointments, according to a news release.

Covid-shot clinic set next month

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Anyone needing the first, second, or booster shot is welcome to attend, according to a news release.

Those who already began their vaccinations should bring their vaccination cards with them. Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Gift cards will be given out to anyone who gets vaccinated. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Lunch program requiring vaccinations

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will return to inside dining beginning Monday for fully vaccinated people only.

Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release

Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Center giving away winter clothes

Lula Mae’s Day Center Inc. will give away winter coats and clothes at the Family Community Development Corp., 1001 Palm St., on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies are gone.

The purpose is to help keep the community warm, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae’s executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Locals on SAU 2021 Dean’s List

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List. Honorees are students with at least 12 hours of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas students included: Shamiya Moye of Lake Village; Blake Smith of Pine Bluff; DeLanie Kilpatrick of Warren; Joseph Bostian of Wilmar; Samuel Lawson of Rison; Noah Hall of Rison; Ashley Clark of Kingsland; Allison Metcalf of New Edinburg; and Mario Vargas of Hermitage.



