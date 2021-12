Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAST THREE GAMES

UAPB MEN (2-11)

• Dec. 8: vs. Arkansas State, lost 84-73

• Dec. 14: at Texas, lost 63-31

• Dec. 18: vs. Ecclesia, won 97-56

UAPB WOMEN (4-6)

• Dec. 6: at Miami, lost 78-65

• Dec. 15: at Ala.-Birmingham, lost 84-69

M Dec. 28: at SMU, lost 86-74

UAM MEN (7-3, 3-1 Great American)

• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, won 70-60

• Dec. 30: vs. SW Oklahoma State, postponed*

• Jan. 1: vs. NW Oklahoma State, postponed*

*--due to covid-19 issues within UAM program

UAM WOMEN (0-11, 0-5 Great American)

• Dec. 11: vs. Harding, lost 73-45

• Dec. 18: at Ouachita Baptist, lost 87-59

• Dec. 30: vs. SW Oklahoma State, lost 97-54

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

College basketball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM (women), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

College basketball

Alabama A&M at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep basketball

Magnolia at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at Helena-West Helena Central (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College basketball

Alabama State at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 6

College basketball

UAM at SE Oklahoma State (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 7

Prep basketball

Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Texarkana (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 8

College basketball

UAM at East Central (Okla.) (women and men), 1 p.m.

UAPB at Texas Southern (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 10

College basketball

UAPB at Prairie View A&M (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 11

Prep basketball

Hamburg at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Sheridan at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at El Dorado (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 13

College basketball

UAM at Southern Arkansas (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

Prep basketball

LISA Academy West at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Warren at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

College basketball

Henderson State at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.