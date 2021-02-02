Jury trial scheduled in Bentonville murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A judge scheduled an October jury trial for a Rogers man accused of stabbing another man to death.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 40, is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with life imprisonment without parole or death. Ballett pleaded not guilty to the charge in March.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday scheduled Ballett's jury trial to begin Oct. 19. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27.

Ballett was arrested Dec. 26, 2019, in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Keundra Allen. Ballett is accused of stabbing Allen 13 times, according to court documents.

Police found Allen in a grassy area near an apartment at 502 S.E. B St., about a block from the Bentonville Public Library.

Ieshia Webster told police she and Ballett stopped dating about six months before the stabbing outside her apartment, but he was still in love with her. Webster said she and Allen were companions, and Ballett didn't like the relationship, according to the affidavit.

Webster said she and Allen heard Ballett's car outside her apartment, and Allen went outside. There was a knock at the door a few seconds later. Webster said she saw the men fighting, and Allen was pulled in the apartment and the door was shut. They heard Ballett drive away, according to the affidavit.

Webster and Allen later heard a noise in the backyard. Allen went outside. Webster said she then heard a scream, went outside and saw Ballett had a knife and was stabbing Allen.

Ballett is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.