Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jury trial scheduled in Bentonville murder case

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anthony Ballett

BENTONVILLE -- A judge scheduled an October jury trial for a Rogers man accused of stabbing another man to death.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 40, is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with life imprisonment without parole or death. Ballett pleaded not guilty to the charge in March.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday scheduled Ballett's jury trial to begin Oct. 19. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27.

Ballett was arrested Dec. 26, 2019, in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Keundra Allen. Ballett is accused of stabbing Allen 13 times, according to court documents.

Police found Allen in a grassy area near an apartment at 502 S.E. B St., about a block from the Bentonville Public Library.

Ieshia Webster told police she and Ballett stopped dating about six months before the stabbing outside her apartment, but he was still in love with her. Webster said she and Allen were companions, and Ballett didn't like the relationship, according to the affidavit.

Webster said she and Allen heard Ballett's car outside her apartment, and Allen went outside. There was a knock at the door a few seconds later. Webster said she saw the men fighting, and Allen was pulled in the apartment and the door was shut. They heard Ballett drive away, according to the affidavit.

Webster and Allen later heard a noise in the backyard. Allen went outside. Webster said she then heard a scream, went outside and saw Ballett had a knife and was stabbing Allen.

Ballett is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT