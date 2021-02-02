Troopers: Maumelle man killed in highway shooting

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened just before midnight Monday along Arkansas 367, south of Little Rock, state police said.

The incident began south of 65th Street, and continued by vehicle into rural Pulaski County, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Jamarcus Battle, 25, of Little Rock told troopers a person inside an unknown vehicle began shooting at him and passenger Jermaine Kelly, 26, of Maumelle near the 11500 block of Highway 367, according to a news release from state police.

The person continued to shoot for several hundred feet as both vehicles headed south into rural Pulaski County, Battle told troopers, according to the release.

After the second vehicle fled the area, Battle learned Kelly was injured and called for law enforcement and emergency medical assistance, the release states.

Kelly died as a result of his injuries, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.