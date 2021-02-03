Senator first to get in treasurer '22 race

Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, on Monday became the first candidate to announce for state treasurer in 2022.

Pitsch, 57, is executive director of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority. He described himself as a conservative, small-business advocate and successful economic developer in a news release.

The current treasurer -- Benton Republican Dennis Milligan -- has served since 2015 and is barred from running for reelection under the state term limits. In August, Milligan confirmed plans to run for state auditor in 2022. State Auditor Andrea Lea, a Russellville Republican, also has served since 2015 and is barred from seeking reelection.

The treasurer serves as state government's banker and is responsible for an investment portfolio of about $4.5 billion, according to the office's website. The treasurer also manages the Arkansas 529 Education Savings Plan, and the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) program for people with disabilities. Other duties include serving on the board of trustees for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System and Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System. The annual salary is $92,906.

"Every Arkansan should demand of us, both esteemed constitutional officers in this room [and] the legislators, to do everything we can to improve their financial well-being," Pitsch said before roughly 40 people in the state Capitol rotunda, including Republicans Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Secretary of State John Thurston, Milligan and Lea.

Pitsch has represented Senate District 8 since 2019 and is the Senate Republican whip. He was in the House of Representatives from 2015-19 and served a stint as House Republican leader. He is married with four children.